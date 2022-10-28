OnePlus rolling out October security patches, Jio/Airtel/VI 5G support to these devices

OnePlus is rolling out new OxygenOS updates to several devices that bump up their Android security patch level to October 2022 and also add support for Jio 5G, Airtel 5G and VI 5G in India.

Below are the OnePlus devices that are receiving the updates:

OnePlus Nord 2: OxygenOS 12 C.11 (India (IN) only)

Changelog

System

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Jio 5G network is now available.

Airtel 5G network is now available.

VI 5G network is now available.

OnePlus Nord 2T: OxygenOS A.16 (IN/GLO/EU)

Changelog

System

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to improve system security.

OnePlus 10 Pro: OxygenOS C.21 (IN/NA/EU)

Changelog

System

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

Communication

Jio 5G network is now available. (IN region)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: OxygenOS 12 A.13 (India only)

System

Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Jio 5G network is now available.

As always, the rollout is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users initially. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found.