Left Menu

Ather Energy sets up first retail store in Puducherry

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has inaugurated its first retail store Ather Space in Puducherry making it the 58th experience centre in the country, the company said on Friday.The company has launched its latest flagship products the 450 X and 450 Plus which come with a certified range of 146 km and would be retailed at the new store in Puducherry.Consumers in Puducherry would be able to take up test-ride and also receive in-depth knowledge of the product ahead of making their purchase, Ather Energy said in a company statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:32 IST
Ather Energy sets up first retail store in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has inaugurated its first retail store 'Ather Space' in Puducherry making it the 58th experience centre in the country, the company said on Friday.

The company has launched its latest flagship products the 450 X and 450 Plus which come with a certified range of 146 km and would be retailed at the new store in Puducherry.

Consumers in Puducherry would be able to take up test-ride and also receive in-depth knowledge of the product ahead of making their purchase, Ather Energy said in a company statement. Ather Energy said it has inaugurated two more outlets in Chennai and Vellore, respectively.

''...we have received a great response from Tamil Nadu and a substantial number of queries from Pondicherry encouraging us to foray into this market. With supply chain easing, we anticipate rapid growth in the coming months and will look forward to fulfill the demand for the Ather 450X,'' company chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela said.

Ather Energy has inaugurated the new store in Sundarraja Nagar, Puducherry in association with Pillai Auto Pvt Ltd.

''We are extremely delighted to be partnering with Ather Energy to bring the Ather 450X to Puducherry. With its refreshing approach to two-wheeler mobility we believe Ather is a natural fit for consumers in Puducherry,'' Pillai Auto Pvt Ltd, Director, Ganesh Ranjan said. Ather Energy has 58 retail outlets in 48 cities across the country. The company intends to expand to 100 cities with 150 experience centres by March 2023, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022