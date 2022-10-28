Ather Energy sets up first retail store in Puducherry

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy has inaugurated its first retail store 'Ather Space' in Puducherry making it the 58th experience centre in the country, the company said on Friday.

The company has launched its latest flagship products the 450 X and 450 Plus which come with a certified range of 146 km and would be retailed at the new store in Puducherry.

Consumers in Puducherry would be able to take up test-ride and also receive in-depth knowledge of the product ahead of making their purchase, Ather Energy said in a company statement. Ather Energy said it has inaugurated two more outlets in Chennai and Vellore, respectively.

''...we have received a great response from Tamil Nadu and a substantial number of queries from Pondicherry encouraging us to foray into this market. With supply chain easing, we anticipate rapid growth in the coming months and will look forward to fulfill the demand for the Ather 450X,'' company chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela said.

Ather Energy has inaugurated the new store in Sundarraja Nagar, Puducherry in association with Pillai Auto Pvt Ltd.

''We are extremely delighted to be partnering with Ather Energy to bring the Ather 450X to Puducherry. With its refreshing approach to two-wheeler mobility we believe Ather is a natural fit for consumers in Puducherry,'' Pillai Auto Pvt Ltd, Director, Ganesh Ranjan said. Ather Energy has 58 retail outlets in 48 cities across the country. The company intends to expand to 100 cities with 150 experience centres by March 2023, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)