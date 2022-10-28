The journey to Entrepreneurship and a Healthy Life - Piyush Somani the Cloud expert debuts as an author with the launch of his 2 Books

The renowned entrepreneur and cloud expert, a respected and trusted name in the cloud industry and the city of Nashik, Mr. Piyush Somani has launched his 2 books sharing his entrepreneur and health transformation journey. Marking his debut as an author the books titled 'Living in Harmony with the Sun' and 'Entrepreneur with the Fire Within' were launched at Nashik. Piyush is heading as the Chairman and Managing Director of ESDS Software Solutions Ltd., a cloud computing and data center services company.

Piyush Somani laid down the foundation of ESDS at the very young age of 23 intending to build an organization that empowers, respects, and nurtures its employees. Hailing from a middle-class family in the small town of Nashik in Maharashtra, Piyush in his book 'Entrepreneur with the Fire Within' has shared his story of real-life experiences, achievements, setbacks, the rollercoaster of emotions, and everything in between as a passage of wisdom for budding entrepreneurs. In his second book 'Living in Harmony with the Sun', Piyush shared his journey to a healthy mind and healthy body. A man of simplicity, he believes in discipline and adheres to it entirely, this transformation has helped him connect to nature better and understand how the Sun helps us lead a healthier life and how much we can learn from it. To grace this event Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati - former member of Rajya Sabha, Shri Swami Shrikanthananad - National Head, Sri Ramakrishna Arogya Sansthan, Narendra Goliya - CMD Rishabh Instruments , Sudhir Mutalik - President, North Maharashtra Zone of CII and CMD of Positive Metering Pumps, Dr. Jayant Chopade were present and shared their words of wisdom. Also, adding more excitement to the event the one and only Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former Indian cricketer and a dear friend of Piyush Somani conveyed congratulations and best wishes via a video message. The cricketer friend Srikkanth said, ''Piyush has been a good friend of mine for many years now. He is a simple man, very helpful with a simple attitude towards life. Both Piyush and Komal Somani are good people. Piyush has put down his real-life experiences in these books which will be very helpful to all young professionals aspiring to start their own businesses and want to make big in life. I am sure the book 'Entrepreneur with a Fire Within' will inspire and motivate lots of young people. I wish Piyush and Komal all the very best for this launch.'' On this eve of the wonderful event, Mr. Piyush Somani shared his happiness and said, ''The journey of writing these books has been very special. Both of the books are very close to my heart, I would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of this marvellous journey and helped to make it all the way here. I encourage everyone along with young entrepreneurs and professionals to take out time and read these books, understand, learn from them, and hopefully gain the knowledge that will help you in life. The world is changing in a blink of an eye and to live a happy life one must make their mind healthier first.'' About ESDS ESDS Software is India's leading cloud service and end-to-end multi-cloud requirements provider and has its presence across APAC region, Europe, Middle East, The Americas, and Africa. It offers cloud computing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), and managed services. The company operates the business on an asset-light model and offers products across diversified industries that include government ministries & companies and corporate entities across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and ITES, telecom, real estate, pharmaceuticals, retail, and education and in several countries across the APAC region, Europe, Middle East, the Americas, and Africa. The company operates its business through three data centers in India, one each in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Bengaluru covering over 50,000 sq ft. ESDS is an innovation driven company and is one of the few data center and cloud services providers that has its own R&D team comprises 177 team members. The team has indigenously developed several products that complement the data center and cloud business such as eNlight Cloud, eMagic, eCos, eNlightWAF, eNlight IoT, eNlightDRM, eNlight Meet, eNlight SIEM. The company is committed to innovation and focuses on creating more niche and cost-effective technology products and solutions. ESDS Software is the market leader in hosting government cloud applications and has the largest number of banking customers in India. For more details, please visit: www.esds.co.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932223/Book_launching_event.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)