Rummy Passion Creates History by Launching Real Money Rummy on Google's Play Store

Rummy Passion, India's fastest-growing real cash Rummy app, has launched with much fanfare on Google's Play Store. Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion is a part of a limited pilot project by Google, which gave real money Rummy apps access to Google's Play Store for the first time in India. Rummy Passion's Play Store launch is expected to vastly improve the user experience of Rummy players in India and encourage responsible gaming.

Rummy Passion, with over 50 lakh users, has been offering class-leading real money Rummy gaming experience to players for the last 6 years. It was already available on the Web, iOS and Android (through sideloading) and is one of the most downloaded real money Rummy apps on the Apple App Store.

Historically, real money Rummy apps were not permitted on Google Play Store in India. App installation without the Play Store was a complicated process. This resulted in a sub-optimal experience for Rummy players. Play Store recently launched a pilot allowing real money Rummy apps. Rummy Passion has been selected to be a part of this exclusive pilot, leading it to become one of the first real-money Rummy apps to go live in the Play Store.

Passion Gaming, which owns and operates Rummy Passion, has been a flagbearer of Responsible Gaming in the Indian Rummy industry. Rummy Passion adheres to a strict code of Responsible Gaming, centred on player safety. The app includes features like 'Self-exclusion', 'Deposit Limits' and strict KYC norms, which create a safe and responsible playing environment.

Bobby Garg, CEO of Passion Gaming, welcomed the move by Google to allow real-money gaming apps in the Play Store. ''We strongly endorse Google's stance of only allowing apps that comply with its strict regulatory framework. This will not only improve the player experience but will also amplify the horizon of the gaming landscape in India and will promote ethical gaming practices.'' The presence of the Rummy Passion app on Google Play Store will surely create huge ripples in the Online Rummy arena as 90% Android users account for the total users of the Rummy Passion App.

About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion, owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offer a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, has over 50 lakh players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India. It also offers multiple striking features and hosts Leaderboards and Tournaments with big cash rewards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)