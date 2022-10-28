US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens lower as warnings from Amazon, Apple weigh

The Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple outweighed data that showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.47 points, or 0.25%, to 10,766.20 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.03 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 32,204.31 while the S&P 500 opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.03%, at 3,808.26.

