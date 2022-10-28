Left Menu

Sankar Muthusamy reaches BWF World Junior Championships semifinal

PTI | Santander | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:29 IST
Sankar Muthusamy reaches BWF World Junior Championships semifinal
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Rising Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy on Friday assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Championships as he reached the men's U-19 singles semifinals after defeating Hu Zhe An of China here.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, Muthusamy won 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 31 minutes.

He became only the ninth Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships, the last being Lakshya Sen in 2018 -- a bronze.

Muthusamy faces Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in the semifinal.

On Thursday, Muthusamy had beaten Nachakorn Pusri, also of Thailand, 21-10 21-12 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals while fifth seeded Unnati Hooda had lost to Hina Akechi of Japan 17-21 21-12 18-21 in the women's singles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022