Sankar Muthusamy reaches BWF World Junior Championships semifinal
- Country:
- Colombia
Rising Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy on Friday assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Championships as he reached the men's U-19 singles semifinals after defeating Hu Zhe An of China here.
Seeded fourth in the tournament, Muthusamy won 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and 31 minutes.
He became only the ninth Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships, the last being Lakshya Sen in 2018 -- a bronze.
Muthusamy faces Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in the semifinal.
On Thursday, Muthusamy had beaten Nachakorn Pusri, also of Thailand, 21-10 21-12 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals while fifth seeded Unnati Hooda had lost to Hina Akechi of Japan 17-21 21-12 18-21 in the women's singles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Women's Asia Cup: Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai wins toss, opts to field against India in semifinal
Thane man held 'captive, tortured' in Thailand by company that wants USD 3,000 to release him, alleges his brother
Women's Asia Cup: Top knocks by Shafali, Harmanpreet guide India to 148/6 against Thailand in semifinal
India post 148/6 against Thailand in women's Asia Cup semifinal
India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final