India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move that is likely to be seen as a reigning in of big tech firms.
Under the amended rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 28, a government panel will be formed to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms.
