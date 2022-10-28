India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints

The Indian government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move that is likely to be seen as a reigning in of big tech firms.

Under the amended rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 28, a government panel will be formed to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms.

