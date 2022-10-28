BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Twitter Will Be Forming A Content Moderation Council With Widely Diverse Viewpoints" - Tweet

Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS "TWITTER WILL BE FORMING A CONTENT MODERATION COUNCIL WITH WIDELY DIVERSE VIEWPOINTS" - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS "NO MAJOR CONTENT DECISIONS OR ACCOUNT REINSTATEMENTS WILL HAPPEN BEFORE THAT COUNCIL CONVENES"- TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3DjnNUf Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)