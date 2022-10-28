Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have better telephoto image quality: Report

Previous reports had made it clear that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will mostly retain the same zoom cameras as its predecessor - a 3x and 10xperiscope.

New reports suggest that South Korean tech giant Samsung's next flagship phone Galaxy S23 Ultra will shoot much better telephoto images than its predecessors. According to GSM Arena, this new leak has been shared by popular tipster Ice Universe. Previous reports had made it clear that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will mostly retain the same zoom cameras as its predecessor - a 3x and 10xperiscope.

GSM Arena has reported the tipster believes Samsung has made strides in image quality. Earlier Ice Universe made similar claims about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200MP wide camera. Sensor size and readout speed are big contributors to image quality, but computational photography is where the biggest gains have been made in recent years.

Outside of the new 200MP main camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will rely on the same, on paper, ultrawide, 3x, and 10x zoom cameras as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which in itself had mostly identical hardware to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's a winning formula, one that gives users multiple zoom levels and covers the wide and ultrawide with auto focusing sensors, according to GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, it's expected that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power the flagship. Reports suggested that Samsung will use Qualcomm chips on all its new lineup's variants, though there's a possibility that some units would be equipped with Samsung Exynos chipsets, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

