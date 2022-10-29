BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Ye's Account Was Restored By Twitter Before Acquisition. They Did Not Consult With Or Inform Me'- Tweet

Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS "YE'S ACCOUNT WAS RESTORED BY TWITTER BEFORE ACQUISITION. THEY DID NOT CONSULT WITH OR INFORM ME'- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3gMSEAZ Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)