BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Ye's Account Was Restored By Twitter Before Acquisition. They Did Not Consult With Or Inform Me'- Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 00:44 IST
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS "YE'S ACCOUNT WAS RESTORED BY TWITTER BEFORE ACQUISITION. THEY DID NOT CONSULT WITH OR INFORM ME'- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3gMSEAZ Further company coverage:
