New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica after plane breaks down

Ardern flew on a U.S. military plane to Antarctica after her first flight had to turn back midflight due to bad weather.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 01:11 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent an extra night Friday at the country's research station in Antarctica after the military aircraft she was meant to be travelling back to New Zealand on broke down.

Ardern has been in Antarctica meeting with the country's scientists and visiting the sites of historical importance while promoting the need for co-operation in the region. A spokeswoman for the prime minister said on Saturday that Ardern and those travelling with her are due to return Saturday on a Italian C-13 Hercules military aircraft.

Ardern flew on a U.S. military plane to Antarctica after her first flight had to turn back midflight due to bad weather. New Zealand is one of seven countries, including Australia, France and Chile, with a territorial claim to Antarctica.

