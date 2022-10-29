Need to starve terrorists of financing and emerging technologies: UK

The international community must work together to ''starve'' terrorists of the finances and emerging technologies to stop destruction around the world, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Saturday.

In his address at the meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee in Delhi, Cleverly also called on countries to fight ''online'' terrorism including global terror recruitment campaigns.

The British Foreign Secretary also said that the UK's counter-terror partnership with India is hugely important.

''Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to live-streaming attacks,'' he said.

''Online incitement has radicalised vulnerable people in far-off countries who have gone on to use rental vans as weapons of terror,'' Cleverly said.

The foreign secretary emphasised the need for continuing to work unitedly to fight terrorist ideologies and that the international community must ''starve'' terrorists of the finances and emerging technologies that will cause death and destruction around the world.

''The threat from terrorism hasn't gone away. We know a repressive response will only exacerbate the problem,'' he said.

''And if we are to keep our people safe, we must comply with human rights and we must continue to work together, and with industry and with all parts of our communities to discredit the narratives of hate, to counter radicalisation, to infiltrate networks, to foil plots and to starve terrorists of the finances and the emerging technologies that they would use to do us harm,'' he said.

India hosted the meeting of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee in its capacity as its chair.

While the first day's meeting took place in Mumbai, the second day's deliberations were in Delhi.

Cleverly attended the meeting in Mumbai as well.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Cleverly also held a bilateral meeting.

''Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month. Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

On his part, Cleverly described India as a powerful voice on the international stage and an important partner for the UK.

''India is a powerful voice on the international stage and an important partner for the UK. Had a positive and productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar. We discussed collaboration on trade, investment, defence & security to improve the lives and livelihoods of our citizens,'' he tweeted.

Separately, the British High Commission said the UK's Counter Daesh Communication Cell, in partnership with the US and UAE Governments, works to challenge Daesh propaganda.

It said the UK is also working to stop terrorists exploiting online platforms and to push technology companies to crack down harder on extremist online content through the G7 and the Global Internet Forum to counter terrorism. Around the world unmanned aerial systems are being used to inflict terror. The UK is funding new technology to tackle these drones and stop terrorists from misusing them, the high commission said.

During the visit, the British foreign secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment.

This included 11 million pounds of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company, the high commission said.

It said British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with the UK's partners and generate economic growth.

The high commission said Cleverly also announced a 22 million pounds investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco which will help India's green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.

