Ukraine says Moscow is using 'false pretext' to block grain corridor
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:19 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister accused Moscow of using a "false pretext" to suspend its participation in the Black Sea grain corridor on Saturday.
"I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations," Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Russia said earlier it was suspending participation in the three-month-old deal after what it claimed was a Ukrainian attack on Russian ships in the Moscow-occupied Crimea peninsula.
