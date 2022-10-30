BRIEF-EU's Borrell On Stampede In Seoul Says, " Deeply Saddened By The Terrible Events In Central Seoul; We Are With People Of Republic Of Korea "-Tweet

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* EU'S BORRELL ON STAMPEDE IN SEOUL SAYS, " DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE TERRIBLE EVENTS IN CENTRAL SEOUL; WE ARE WITH PEOPLE OF REPUBLIC OF KOREA "-TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3TUCzrF]

Also Read: South Korean officials say at least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)