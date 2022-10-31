Left Menu

Ireland win toss, opt to field against Australia

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:19 IST
Ireland win toss, opt to field against Australia
Andy Balbirnie. Image Credit: ANI
Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Defending champions Australia have made one change from their last match-playing XI, bringing in Adam Zampa in place of Ashton Agar.

Ireland, on the other hand, are fielding an unchanged side.

The Teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand and Joshua Little.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

