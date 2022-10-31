PhonePe launches its first Green Data Center in India with Dell Technologies and NTT

PhonePe, India's leading fintech platform, today announced the launch of its first Green Data Center in India, leveraging technologies and solutions from Dell Technologies and NTT. The Green Data Center is set to open up new opportunities in data management for PhonePe, with efficient data security, power efficiency, ease of operations, and cloud solutions. The center will also help the company to build sustainable and efficient infrastructure to further seamlessly scale its operations across the country. This 4.8-megawatt facility, which occupies 13740 sqft at Mahape, Navi Mumbai, is built and designed with advanced alternative cooling technologies like Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) and Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC). The data center's Dell PowerEdge servers will provide exceptional performance, simplified management, and intelligent automation while using less energy. Equipped with smart cooling technology, the facility will use less energy and substantially reduce the company's carbon footprint, saving more than 25% on electricity. Speaking at the launch Burzin Engineer, Co-founder and Chief Reliability Officer, PhonePe said, "At PhonePe, we are driven by using technology to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to unlock the flow of money and provide them access to financial services. Today, if there is one thing about PhonePe that echoes with millions of users, it is the reliability and speed of the transaction. It is with this ethos that we are very excited to work with Dell Technologies and NTT to launch our first Green Data Center in India. This data center will not only help in further seamlessly scaling our business but also help in reducing our carbon footprint." "At Dell Technologies, we are committed to using technology to create a better and a more sustainable future. We have been working towards reducing the carbon footprint of the essential infrastructure solutions we supply to our customers. ,'' said Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. ''The launch of PhonePe's first Green Data Centre is a significant milestone on its journey to achieving its sustainability goals. We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with PhonePe by supporting them with our industry-leading infrastructure.

''Green data centers are the future of sustainable digital transformation. As India's leading data center operator, NTT is delighted to partner PhonePe and Dell in their mission to bring green technologies to data centers, becoming the first in the country to deploy liquid immersion cooling in a production environment. This deployment is an exciting showcase for the possibilities of new alternative cooling technologies that can help optimize power consumption in a data center. For us, this is another step in our commitment to building a connected future sustainably and responsibly.'' said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, NTT Ltd. India, Acting Senior Executive Vice President, Data Center and Marine Cable, NTT Ltd.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)