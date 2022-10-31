Nokia to support UAE's Nedaa in upgrading networks to next-gen network capabilities

Nokia and UAE's Nedaa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to upgrade the latter's telecommunications network across Radio Access Networks (RAN) and core by leveraging 5G technology with innovative technologies from the Finnish firm.

According to a press release, the agreement sets a framework for upgrading the existing network capabilities and introducing agile and advanced services to government organizations based on secure and reliable networks.

By introducing network slicing, Nedaa will be able to provide segment-related solutions for different industries, including oil and gas, transport and other government organizations. The MoU also lays the foundation for identifying the most appropriate 5G use cases for capturing new opportunities and monetization.

"Network slicing is an exciting addition to the capabilities of 5G networks, enabling critical communication customers in different industry sectors to benefit from dedicated virtual network slices that enable secure, high-performance, private wireless connectivity. We are excited to continue our long-standing collaboration with Nedaa to help them leverage 5G technology for enhanced communication services and superior user experience," said Kamal Ballout, Head of Enterprise, CHIMEA (China, India and MEA) at Nokia.

Nokia will expand its state-of-the-art Integrated Operations Center (IOC) as the integration and enablement layer for all 5G use cases, including Industry 4.0, smart city and public safety applications with a path to future services such as metaverse and more.

Commenting on this partnership, H.E Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO, Nedaa, said, "We are now looking forward to leveraging Nokia's proven 5G expertise to help us maximize the benefits of the technology upgradation and to provide innovative services to our users. Our efforts to upgrade our networks to next-generation network capabilities pave the way for futuristic services such as metaverse."