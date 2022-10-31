Left Menu

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 31-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 15:44 IST
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland here on Monday.

Australia Innings: David Warner c Adair b McCarthy 3 Aaron Finch c Adair b McCarthy 63 Mitchell Marsh c Tucker b McCarthy 28 Glenn Maxwell c Tucker b Little 13 Marcus Stoinis c Dockrell b Little 35 Tim David not out 15 Matthew Wade not out 7 Extras: (LB-2, W-13) 15 Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-60, 3-84, 4-154, 5-160 Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-21-2, Mark Adair 4-0-59-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-29-3, Gareth Delany 3-0-29-0, Fionn Hand 1-0-15-0, George Dockrell 4-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022