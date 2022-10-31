Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland here on Monday.

Australia Innings: David Warner c Adair b McCarthy 3 Aaron Finch c Adair b McCarthy 63 Mitchell Marsh c Tucker b McCarthy 28 Glenn Maxwell c Tucker b Little 13 Marcus Stoinis c Dockrell b Little 35 Tim David not out 15 Matthew Wade not out 7 Extras: (LB-2, W-13) 15 Total: (For Five Wickets in 20 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-60, 3-84, 4-154, 5-160 Bowling: Josh Little 4-0-21-2, Mark Adair 4-0-59-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-29-3, Gareth Delany 3-0-29-0, Fionn Hand 1-0-15-0, George Dockrell 4-0-24-0.

