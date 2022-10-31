Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Ireland (Target: 180 runs from 20 overs) Paul Stirling c Cummins b Maxwell 11 Andy Balbirnie b Cummins 6 Lorcan Tucker not out 71 Harry Tector c sub b Maxwell 6 Curtis Campher b Starc 0 George Dockrell b Starc 0 Gareth Delany c Maxwell b Stoinis 14 Mark Adair st Wade b Zampa 11 Fionn Hand b Zampa 6 Barry McCarthy c sub b Cummins 3 Josh Little run out 1 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 NB-1 W-4) 8 Total: (All out in 18.1 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1/18 2/18 3/24 4/25 5/25 6/68 7/91 8/103 9/136 10/137 Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 3-0-24-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-28-2, Glenn Maxwell 2.1-0-14-2, Mitchell Starc 4-1-43-2, Adam Zampa 4-0-19-2, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)