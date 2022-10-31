IIT-M's consultancy and sponsored research crosses Rs 1,000 cr

Left Menu

The high-calibre faculty from the institute have been pushing the boundaries for the applications of their research, which brings in more and more industry funding, he said.The IIT-Madras said, with computing and 5G sectors driving the growth, it has emerged as a leader in generating solutions for real-world problems faced by the industry as well the State and Central governments.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, over Rs 1,000 crore has been generated during 2021-22 in respect of projects and industrial consultancy, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras said here on Monday.

While Rs 768 crore is from projects sanctioned by the State and Central governments, Rs 313 crore is from industrial consultancy. The major projects include the Rs 300.28 crore, ''Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH)'', an IIT-Madras press release said.

On the initiatives to enhance industrial consultancy and sponsored research, Prof Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, said that the recent DTH initiative has brought in a new dimension. The high-calibre faculty from the institute have been pushing the boundaries for the applications of their research, which brings in more and more industry funding, he said.

The IIT-Madras said, with computing and 5G sectors driving the growth, it has emerged as a leader in generating solutions for real-world problems faced by the industry as well the State and Central governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

