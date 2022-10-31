Glenmark unit launches generic drug in US market

Drug firm Glenmark on Monday said its US-based unit has launched Fingolimod capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis, in the American market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has launched the product, a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Gilenya, in the strength of 0.5 mg.

''This launch confirms our commitment to provide quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to patients,'' Glenmark North America President Sanjeev Krishan said in a statement.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Gilenya capsules had achieved annual sales of around USD 1.8 billion.

The firm's current portfolio consists of 176 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace, the world's largest market for pharmaceutical products.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said its 47 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) were pending for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration.

