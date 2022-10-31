No Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source

Left Menu

Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony , with the latter being a critic of the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:44 IST
Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony , with the latter being a critic of the deal. The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Nov. 8, said its website was up to date. The site showed that Microsoft had not provided concessions.

Microsoft said it continues to work with the Commission on the next steps and to address any valid marketplace concerns, such as those voiced by Sony. "Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call of Duty, but we've said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation," Microsoft said in a statement. Companies typically do not offer remedies during the EU preliminary review when they know regulators subsequently intend to open a four-month long investigation.

