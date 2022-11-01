Left Menu

Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 03:26 IST
Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.

The move comes after Musk, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week. Musk had also changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in a sign alluding to this move.

Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.

