Urbanrise creates yet another record in Hyderabad real estate industry by coursing 1,550 Cubic Meters of concrete in one day at its project 'On Cloud 33'

Challenging the conventional patterns of the realty industry and setting new benchmarks is the way of life at Urbanrise. Adhering to its objective, Urbanrise's technical and project teams have engraved a new record by pouring 1,550 cubic meters of concrete in a single day at their 'On Cloud 33 project' site in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The average concrete pours done in most residential projects ranges from 2,000 to 3,000 cubic meters per month, which is about 200 to 300 cubic meters per day. However, Alliance Group's Urbanrise changed the landscape in Hyderabad real estate industry by casting 1,550 cubic meters of concrete in one single day which is equal to 1,25,000 sq.ft of construction at the On Cloud 33 project.

The complete process from start to finish was meticulously planned by General Manager & Project Head Mr. Narahari and his team and executed to perfection. This tremendous activity was achieved by 800+ labours, 160+ technical & supporting staff, 25 members of the purchase department, 75+ members of the batching plants, 25 of the Transit Mixers, and over 50 Lorries, who worked tirelessly to ensure that this was achieved without a glitch.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Manoj Namburu – Chairman & MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, ''This is an incredible achievement by Urbanrise's Technical Team and has been made possible due to the team's passion, commitment, days of diligent planning, perfect execution of those plans. This showcases our capabilities in the field of construction. We owe it to our passionate & dedicated teams. The increasing trust that homebuyers place in our brand motivates us to aim higher in every sphere of the real estate space. This is just the beginning of many more records that we will continue to set in the real estate industry to ensure that we provide world-class homes for our customers and deliver the projects ahead of the RERA delivery dates.'' Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy – Jt. MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, ''We have not just accomplished a huge infrastructure milestone but have created a benchmark for ourselves to break and create more and more records in the real estate space.'' Hyderabad RERA –RERA No: P02200002793, Dated 30 April 2021 About Alliance Group and Urbanrise Urbanrise/Alliance Group, South India's Largest Real Estate Developer has delivered over 7,500+ homes. The organization has 54 million sq.ft. of projects under development at various stages and has a real estate portfolio of Rs.33,000 Crores. The Organization is backed & funded by the world's Topmost Financial Institutions like ADIA (Abu Dhabi Investment Authority), Kotak Realty Fund, Motilal Oswal and many other marquee investment firms.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937140/Alliance_Group_Urbanrise.jpg

