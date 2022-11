BRIEF-Elon Musk And Advisers Discussed Adding Paid Direct Messages, Fees To Watch Videos And Other Features To Twitter - Nyt

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK AND ADVISERS HAVE DISCUSSED ADDING PAID DIRECT MESSAGES, FEES TO WATCH VIDEOS AND OTHER FEATURES TO TWITTER- NYT

* MUSK ALSO TRYING TO MINIMIZE TWITTER’S INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS; ADVISERS HAVE PROPOSED SAVING FROM $1 MILLION TO $3 MILLION IN INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS A DAY - NYT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

