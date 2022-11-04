The Institution of Engineering and Technology Announces Applied Materials India as Materials Engineering Partner for the IET India Future Tech Congress 2022

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India announces Applied Materials India Private Limited as the Materials Engineering Partner for IET’s two-day annual flagship conference - the IET Future Tech Congress 2022. Applied Materials is the world’s largest provider of semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment and is known for its expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale. Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India, says, “We are pleased to announce Applied Materials India as the Materials Engineering Partner for our flagship event, the Future Tech Congress. The IET Future Tech Congress has been launched with the idea of facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas on emerging technologies to enable future-forward solutions. In collaboration with Applied Materials India, we hope to encourage the development of a futurescape for tomorrow’s customers and their demands by encouraging new ideas and innovative recommendations.” An industry leader in manufacturing, Applied Materials India takes a value-based approach to innovation, decision making and community action. It provides engineering design, support services and cutting-edge innovation in materials science and engineering. “With their focus areas in synergy with that of the IET Future Tech Congress 2022, we are excited to have Applied Materials India on board as Materials Engineering Partner,” says Suman Bhowmick, Events Development & Project Head - South Asia, The IET. “We look forward to engaging with the team and creating thought-provoking discussions at the conference,” he adds. Speaking about the collaboration, Suraj Rengarajan, Managing Director and CTO of Applied Materials India, says, “At Applied Materials, we aspire to make possible a better future through the use of technology. Our efforts align closely with the IET’s vision of engineering social impact, and we are excited to be the Materials Engineering Partner for the Future Tech Congress. We look forward to having engaging and inspiring discussions on the use of engineering innovation to drive positive social impact.” The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 will highlight emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AI, 5G and Digital Twins in multiple sectors: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Fintech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Mobility, Sustainability and more. There will be distinctive use cases, stimulating leadership panels, engaging debates and spotlight sessions on topics such as the use of the digital Human Twin in diagnostics, the opportunity for India with Web 3.0 and Metacommerce, the impact of the Internet of Behaviour, Micro factories and more. The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 is conceptualised and curated by IET’s IoT India Panel, the same team that built the IoT India Congress, a flagship event since 2016. The IoT India Congress focussed on bringing IoT to the mainstream and reaching its potential for industry innovation and increased business value. With 4 successful editions, 350+ speakers, and 5000 attendees (72% CXOs and decision makers from over 20 industries) participating every year, it is among the top tech conferences for digital technology stakeholders in Asia. By expanding the focus to accommodate a wider range of emerging technologies beyond IoT, such as AI, blockchain and Digital Twins, the IoT India Congress has been reimagined as the IET Future Tech Congress. About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) The IET is one of the world’s largest engineering institutions, with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing our members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers. Institution of Engineering and Technology - India The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Today, they have over 13,000 members and have the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, their aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Their strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. They want to do this through working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high-impact sectors.

For more information, please visit india.theiet.org. About Applied Materials Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future.

Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

