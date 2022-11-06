Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over Spain briefly closed the airspace over the northeastern region of Catalonia and three other regions on Friday, causing delays to around 300 flights, as remnants of a Chinese rocket passed by before hitting the ocean off Mexico's coast, authorities said.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over
Spain briefly closed the airspace over the northeastern region of Catalonia and three other regions on Friday, causing delays to around 300 flights, as remnants of a Chinese rocket passed by before hitting the ocean off Mexico's coast, authorities said. "Due to the risk associated with the passage of the space object CZ-5B through the Spanish airspace, flights have been totally restricted from 9:38 a.m. to 10:18 a.m. (0838-0918 GMT) in Catalonia and other communities," Catalonia's emergency service said on its Twitter account.
Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'
Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Revolutionary Guards
- United States
- Chinese
- Catalonia
- Spanish
- U.S.
- Tehran
- Spain
- Washington
- Mexico
- Iran
ALSO READ
The Young Investigator Award Won by an Indian Student Saanvi Mehra at EAPS Congress in Barcelona, Spain
Colombia, Spain enter semifinals after wins against Tanzania and Japan
Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas - Twitter
Rallying-Toyota seal manufacturers' title with Ogier win in Spain
Iran security forces fire tear gas near Tehran school after dispute