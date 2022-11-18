Left Menu

Soccer - Qatar to announce no alcohol sales at World Cup stadium sites – source

18-11-2022
  • Qatar

In a reversal, Qatar's World Cup organisers will announce on Friday that no alcoholic beer will be sold to fans at World Cup stadium sites, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

The expected announcement comes two days before the kickoff of the Qatar World Cup, the first to be hosted in a Middle Eastern nation.

Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser was to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

