BRIEF-Musk Says "You Might Notice Small, Sometimes Major, Improvements In Speed Of Twitter. Will Be Especially Significant In Countries Far Away From USA."

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* MUSK SAYS "YOU MIGHT NOTICE SMALL, SOMETIMES MAJOR, IMPROVEMENTS IN SPEED OF TWITTER. WILL BE ESPECIALLY SIGNIFICANT IN COUNTRIES FAR AWAY FROM USA." Source text: https://bit.ly/3XrxFVb

