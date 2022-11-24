BRIEF-Musk Says "You Might Notice Small, Sometimes Major, Improvements In Speed Of Twitter. Will Be Especially Significant In Countries Far Away From USA."
Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "YOU MIGHT NOTICE SMALL, SOMETIMES MAJOR, IMPROVEMENTS IN SPEED OF TWITTER. WILL BE ESPECIALLY SIGNIFICANT IN COUNTRIES FAR AWAY FROM USA." Source text: https://bit.ly/3XrxFVb
Also Read: Bengal school jobs scam: Primary edu board ex-chief remanded in judicial custody till Nov 24
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nov 24
Advertisement