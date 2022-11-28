Left Menu

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs; China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs The startup behind India's first private space launch plans to put a satellite into orbit in 2023 and expects to be able to do so at half of the cost of established launch companies, the founders of Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

The startup behind India's first private space launch plans to put a satellite into orbit in 2023 and expects to be able to do so at half of the cost of established launch companies, the founders of Skyroot Aerospace told Reuters in an interview. The Hyderabad-based company, backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, says the $68 million it has raised will fund its next two launches. Skyroot has been in contact with more than 400 potential customers, it says.

China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference.

