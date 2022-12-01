Movate Recognized as a Market Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work - Services and Solutions 2022, U.S.

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions 2022 report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Movate is featured as a leader in the Managed Workplace Services - End user Technology Midmarket quadrant for the U.S.

The ISG report underlines Movate's digital capabilities and strategies to create an employee-centric workplace that enhances productivity and security in the work-from-anywhere era. Movate offers a full spectrum of digital workplace services, including global service desk, cloud workplace solutions, workplace engineering and automation solutions, deskside support, and unified device management. The firm leverages its AI-based platform Movate Contelli to accelerate its customers' digital workplace automation journeys. Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President & Sales Head, Movate, said, “We have consciously applied the learnings from our customer experience-centric approach to scale our digital workplace capabilities. This enables enterprises to create a future-ready workplace with augmented employee experience and well-being. Our well-developed modern workplace transformation strategy aligns with diverse working models, including WFH, WFA, hybrid, and gig, in a secure, sustainable, and scalable manner. This recognition is a testament to our efforts towards driving the future of work for enterprises looking to transform their employee experiences.” Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst, ISG, said, “Movate offers strong and employee experience-focused digital workplace services. Its unique approach towards meeting employee expectation focuses on persona-based services, device management, AI-enabled support and connected workplace. It leverages strong partnerships with key vendors and also offers strong capabilities to support increasing gig workforce.” To read more about Movate’s positioning in ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions 2022 Report, please click here.

About Movate Movate, formerly CSS Corp, is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About ISG (Information Services Group) ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

