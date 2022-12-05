Science News Roundup: Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet; Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make 'big announcement' about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet

Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his twitter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan. Maezawa, a founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, returned to Earth on Dec. 20, 2021 after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission

Three Chinese astronauts landed back on earth on Sunday on board the re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, state broadcaster CCTV reported, bringing to an end a six-month mission on China's space station. The three astronauts - commander Chen Dong and teammates Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe - who had been overseeing the final, pivotal period of construction at the space station, which was completed in November, all said they were feeling well after landing in audio aired on CCTV.

