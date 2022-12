BRIEF-CNN Says Asked Twitter For Explanation On Journalist Suspension, And Will Reevaluate Relationship Based On Response - Tweet

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* CNN SAYS WE HAVE ASKED TWITTER FOR AN EXPLANATION ON JOURNALIST SUSPENSION, AND "WE WILL REEVALUATE OUR RELATIONSHIP BASED ON THAT RESPONSE" - TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3Ytp0lz Further company coverage:

