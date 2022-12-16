Left Menu

BRIEF-Washington Post Executive Editor - "Drew Harwell Was Banished From Twitter Without Warning, Process Or Explanation" After Reporting About Musk - Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:05 IST
BRIEF-Washington Post Executive Editor - "Drew Harwell Was Banished From Twitter Without Warning, Process Or Explanation" After Reporting About Musk - Tweet

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* WASHINGTON POST - "DREW HARWELL WAS BANISHED FROM TWITTER WITHOUT WARNING, PROCESS OR EXPLANATION" FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF REPORTING ABOUT MUSK - TWEET

* WASHINGTON POST EXECUTIVE EDITOR - JOURNALIST SHOULD BE REINSTATED ON TWITTER IMMEDIATELY - TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3Puf9YN Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022