BRIEF-Washington Post Executive Editor - "Drew Harwell Was Banished From Twitter Without Warning, Process Or Explanation" After Reporting About Musk - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:05 IST
Dec 15 (Reuters) -
* WASHINGTON POST - "DREW HARWELL WAS BANISHED FROM TWITTER WITHOUT WARNING, PROCESS OR EXPLANATION" FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF REPORTING ABOUT MUSK - TWEET
* WASHINGTON POST EXECUTIVE EDITOR - JOURNALIST SHOULD BE REINSTATED ON TWITTER IMMEDIATELY - TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3Puf9YN Further company coverage:
