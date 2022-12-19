BRIEF-Twitter Starts Poll Asking If They Sould Have Policy Preventing Creation Of Or Use Of Existing Accounts For Main Purpose Of Advertising Other Social Media Platforms

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* TWITTER STARTS POLL ASKING IF THEY SOULD HAVE POLICY PREVENTING CREATION OF OR USE OF EXISTING ACCOUNTS FOR MAIN PURPOSE OF ADVERTISING OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS Source text link: https://bit.ly/3PJTE6n Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)