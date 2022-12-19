MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in Radio Frequency & Microwave at Reva University & Ansys Innovation Space Portal at IEEE MAPCON 2022

Honourable Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave at Reva University and Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal here. He was virtually present at the first edition of the IEEE MAPCON (Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference) 2022 held between Dec 12-15 at The Leela Bhartiya City, Bangalore. Through this centre and AIS portal, Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software aims to help skilling and expertise building of the workforce in electronics, semiconductors, and Aerospace & Defence space to accelerate the vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat of the Hon. Prime Minister.

Hon. Minister Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekar, said, ''We are no longer a back-office support to the world. Our skilled engineers are now being encouraged to innovate and start their own ventures. And the Government is all prepared to support their initiatives. Ansys, IEEE, and Reva University forming this Centre for Skill Development is absolutely a stellar way of demonstrating how a private company and university can come together and focus on creating state-of-the-art skills and Skill India Mission and I pledge to support and help scale this up across India. The Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal is a good initiative that could very well complement government's effort in providing digital-based skill development program.'' Commenting on the inauguration, Mr Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President - India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys, said, ''We are honoured that Hon. Minister Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar could inaugurate this Centre of Excellence and the AIS portal, especially considering its role in Skilling India. Industry-academia collaborations are the way forward for Skilling India. New technology trends are driving growth for digital and core engineering skills. However, India can benefit from these trends only if the students and professionals are trained with the right skills. Ansys has been continuously focused on helping India in Skill development, and we believe that both the IEEE-Ansys Centre at the Reva University and the AIS Portal will play a huge role in the coming years in providing opportunities to students & professionals to help them build practical knowledge in engineering simulation. We look forward to continuing our support of the government's Skill India Mission.'' Mr Puneet Kumar Mishra, Chairman, IEEE Bangalore, said, ''Ansys is stepping up to contribute towards skilling India and to provide support in their field of expertise. This will enable Indian students and professionals to gain the indispensable knowledge and skills to contribute to the industry's growth. With the Centre for Skill Development in RF & Microwave at Reva University & the AIS Portal, it is evident that Ansys is at the forefront of skilling initiatives. We hope this will encourage industry leaders to help in skill development in electronics, semiconductors, and A&D.'' Dr P. Shyama Raju, Hon'ble Chancellor, Reva University, said, ''At Reva University, our driving principle of 'Learning Unlimited' is empowered with the adoption of technology. The IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave will play a role in skilling students and professionals and accelerating innovation and development opportunities. This dedicated facility within our campus will benefit students and professionals annually. We hope more companies will come forward and collaborate with universities to ensure better skilling in India.'' The IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF & Microwave is a dedicated facility within Reva University, designed for developing and accelerating innovation and development capabilities for both professionals and students. It is focused on the adaptation of the most advanced trends in Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave engineering into the existing system. The knowledge sessions, workshops and training will be conducted by accomplished faculty members and industry experts. This Reva University facility will be able to provide training and knowledge to more than 1500+ students and professionals every year. Ansys is offering its state-of-the-art software and the required computing machines at no cost for this initiative. Dedicated civil infrastructure is provided by Reva University, while the training & knowledge-building programs will be designed & executed by IEEE.

The AIS Portal is a one-of-a-kind platform (web portal) that provides access to 270+ high-quality courses on physics and engineering simulation across Electronics, Photonics, Materials, Fluids, Lighting, and Mission Engineering etc. at no charge. It can be accessed from anywhere. The curated courses equip students to become industry-ready by providing fast-track learning in physics, simulation, and their applications. The courses are developed by simulation experts based on their interaction with global customers with a focus on the actual industry problems and advanced studies. These practical-oriented courses include video-based lectures, industry-relevant examples and applications, hand-outs, and workshop examples. AIS reinforces engineering fundamentals through lectures and exercises. Students and professionals can learn about industrial applications and the latest trends in technology. These complimentary courses and certifications will help enable Indian students and professionals to gain relevant industry skills and knowledge and support start-up initiatives that are a high priority for Govt. of India. The courses in AIS are available online and serve as a great upskilling opportunity for working professionals. AIS also offers certifications for better employability and developing the area of expertise. It is also an excellent opportunity for professional networking through work opportunities with Ansys and the partner ecosystem.

