BRIEF-BlockFi Says Filed Motion Requesting Authority From U.S. Bankruptcy Court To Allow Clients To Withdraw Digital Assets Held In Wallet Accounts - Blog
Dec 20 (Reuters) -
* BLOCKFI SAYS FILED MOTION REQUESTING AUTHORITY FROM U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT TO ALLOW CLIENTS TO WITHDRAW DIGITAL ASSETS HELD IN WALLET ACCOUNTS - BLOG
* BLOCKFI SAYS MOTION DOES NOT IMPACT WITHDRAWALS OR TRANSFERS FROM BLOCKFI INTEREST ACCOUNTS, WHICH REMAIN PAUSED AT THIS TIME - BLOG Source text: https://bit.ly/3jhpKuf
