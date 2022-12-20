BRIEF-BlockFi Says Filed Motion Requesting Authority From U.S. Bankruptcy Court To Allow Clients To Withdraw Digital Assets Held In Wallet Accounts - Blog

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* BLOCKFI SAYS FILED MOTION REQUESTING AUTHORITY FROM U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT TO ALLOW CLIENTS TO WITHDRAW DIGITAL ASSETS HELD IN WALLET ACCOUNTS - BLOG

* BLOCKFI SAYS MOTION DOES NOT IMPACT WITHDRAWALS OR TRANSFERS FROM BLOCKFI INTEREST ACCOUNTS, WHICH REMAIN PAUSED AT THIS TIME - BLOG Source text: https://bit.ly/3jhpKuf

