WeKonnect – Konnect Insights Excellence Awards & Summit 2022 witnesses over 220 attendees

Konnect Insights a leading omni-channel customer experience management platform, recently held the first edition of #WeKonnect – Konnect Insights Excellence Awards & Summit 2022. The event was on 15 December 2022 at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai. Over 220 people comprising of marketing and CX leaders from over 80+ brands and 20 agencies.

The event was partnered by Concentrix, Qoruz, Parahit Technologies and Yellow.ai.

The event started with a Keynote by Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO of Konnect Insights, where he spoke about how unifying customer experience, in spite of multiple channels, can be made seamless quoting some case-studies. There were also sessions by some of the partners including Concentrix. There were 3 panel discussions during the event that delved into the 4 pillars of unified customer experience management, why care is the new marketing and how data analytics is the backbone of great CX.

The complete list of speakers for all the sessions were as follows: Mr. Nikhil Verma. VP Marketing Technology, TBWA India Mr. Chirag Bhatia Sr. Vice President – Digital, DDB Mudra Mr. Prateek Vora Associate Director - Online Reputation Management, Games 24x7 Ms. Priyanka Moza Sr. Growth Marketer, GEP Worldwide Ms. Kumud Upadhyay Senior Vice President, Motilal Oswal Mr. Abhishek Agarwal Marketing Head, Mahindra First Choice Mr. Krishanth Thangarajah, Senior Director - Head of Partnerships, Yellow.ai Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO, Konnect Insights Mr. Mrugesh Soni, Yellow.ai Ms. Rimjhim Ray, VP Marketing, MyOperator Mr. Santosh Kumar Director, Product Sales, Qoruz Mr. Sekhar Aachath Director, Global Analytics, Concentrix Mr. Ajith Anantharaman Director – Information Security & Data Protection, Hansa Cequity Ms. Kalpana Chauhan Sr. Director - Data & Intelligence, Interactive Avenues Mr. Rajesh Gupta Senior Manager Customer Service Operations, Zepto The main focus of the event was the felicitation of brands and agencies for their excellence in various categories. The following brands and agencies won the awards: Best Use of Social Publishing - Automobiles MG Motor India Best Use of Social Publishing - Automobiles (Supporting Agency) Step1 Advertising Best Use of Social Publishing - Banking South Indian Bank Best Use of Social Publishing - Banking (Supporting Agency) Concept PR Best Use of Social Publishing - Healthcare Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited Best Use of Social Publishing - Software GEP Worldwide Best Use of Social Analytics - Automobile Accessories Apollo Tyres Limited Best Use of Social Analytics - Automobile Accessories (Supporting Agency) Interactive Avenues Best Use of Social Analytics - Banking Fincare Small Finance Bank Best Use of Social Analytics - Education Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (Kothrud, Pune).

Best Use of Social Analytics - Entertainment Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards - Aviation GMR Hyderabad Airport Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards - Aviation (Supporting Agency) WAT Consult Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards - Retail Appliances TTK Prestige Best Use of BI Tools and Dashboards - Retail Appliances (Supporting Agency) DDB Mudra Group Best Use of Social Listening Income Tax Department Best Use of Social Listening (Supporting Agency) DDB Mudra Group Best Use of Social Listening - Automobile Honda Cars India Best Use of Social Listening - Automobile (Supporting Agency) Interactive Avenues Best Use of Social Listening - FMCG Harvest Gold Best Use of Social Listening - FMCG (Supporting Agency) WAT Consult Best Use of Social Listening for Market Research B2B - Construction UltraTech Cement Limited Best Use of Social Listening Market Research - Retail Trade More Retail Private Limited Best Use of Social Listening Market Research - Retail Trade (Supporting Agency) Webenza Best Use of Social Listening Market Research B2B - Furnishing (Supporting Agency) Mirum India (A WPP Company) Best Social CRM - F&B Tim Hortons Best Social CRM - F&B (Supporting Agency) HAWK (Gozoop Group) Best Social CRM - F&B Dunkin Donuts - Jubilant FoodWorks Best Social CRM - F&B Popeyes India - Jubilant FoodWorks Best Social CRM - F&B (Supporting Agency) WAT Consult Best Social CRM - Fintech Paynearby Best Social CRM - Gaming Gameskraft (Rummy Culture) Best Social CRM - Consumer Services Nestaway Best Social CRM - Gaming (Supporting Agency) Social Beat Best Social CRM - Insurance Services Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd Best Social CRM - Real Estate Shriram Properties Best Social CRM - Real Estate (Supporting Agency) 4AM Worldwide Advertising Best Social CRM - Fintech Paynearby Best Social CRM - Consumer Services Onsitego Best Social CRM - Retail Electronics Sangeetha Mobiles Best Social CRM - Consumer Electronics Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Best Social CRM - Consumer Electronics (Supporting Agency) Schbang Best Customer Experience Management - Automobile Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Best Customer Experience Management - Automobile (Supporting Agency) WAT Consult Best Customer Experience Management - Banking DCB Bank Best Customer Experience Management - Consumer Electronics OPPO India Best Customer Experience Management - Consumer Electronics (Supporting Agency) HAWK (Gozoop Group) Best Customer Experience Management - Consumer Services OneAssist Consumer Solutions Private Limited Best Customer Experience Management - F&B Dominos India - Jubilant FoodWorks Best Customer Experience Management - F&B (Supporting Agency) WAT Consult Best Customer Experience Management - Financial Services Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited Best Customer Experience Management - Fintech UPSTOX Best Customer Experience Management - FMCG Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited Best Customer Experience Management - Gaming Games24x7 Private Limited Best Customer Experience Management - Gaming (Supporting Agency) Netimpact Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Best Customer Experience Management - Hospitality Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited Best Customer Experience Management - Hospitality (Supporting Agency) HAWK (Gozoop Group) Best Customer Experience Management - Insurance Services Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Best Customer Experience Management - Insurance Services (Supporting Agency) Webenza Best Customer Experience Management - Retail Appliances Bajaj Electricals Ltd Best Customer Experience Management - Retail Electronics Croma-Infiniti Retail Limited | A Tata Enterprise Best Customer Experience Management - Retail Sports Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd Best Customer Experience Management for Offline Touchpoints - Retail Apparel Westside Best Customer Experience Management for Offline Touchpoints - Retail Apparel (Supporting Agency) Hansa Cequity ''It was really exciting to see all our customers come together on one platform to celebrate excellence and also learn from industry leaders about how they are acing their CX. Congratulations to all the winners,'' said Mr. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO of Konnect Insights.

About Konnect Insights Konnect Insights is an omni-channel customer experience management platform that helps brands to leverage the 4 Pillars of Unified CXM by enabling them to listen to the conversations from all channels, learn from these conversations, and engage with their customers in meaningful ways and make them happier.

It is as all-in-one suite offering social listening + online reputation management (ORM) + social CRM + social analytics + social publishing + BI tools & dashboards + surveys + crisis management. It is comprehensive platform that unifies, marketing, analytics, and customer experience trusted by leading brands from various industries. The 4 Pillars of Unified Customer Experience Management states that for brands to be truly customer-centric they need to listen to customer feedback on social media, web, emails, offline touchpoints, call centers and chatbots (the first 2 pillars), evaluate and understand that data using analytics and CRM (the 3rd pillar) and act on that data by using social media publishing and marketing automations (the 4th pillar).

