MYRE Capital closes INR 20+ cr Lease-Rental Discounting investment opportunity in a record time of 25 days; aims to scale to INR 1000 cr AUM by CY23

MYRE Capital, India's first Neo-Realty investment platform, has today closed its latest investment opportunity in the newly launched lease-rental discounting vertical by facilitating INR 20+ crore. With this opportunity closing in record-time of 25 days, MYRE is now aiming to scale up from INR 220 cr AUM currently to INR 1000 cr by the end of CY23. MYRE Capital's vision is to democratise real estate investments by offering a selection of curated alternative investment products to retail and HNI investors.

Within two years of inception, MYRE Capital has established two flagship investment verticals - fractional ownership of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Lease-Rental Discounting Structured investments. The company has witnessed traction from 40,000+ users across its opportunities. The platform's user base comprises of HNIs, Family Offices, and Retail investors. MYRE Capital has ticked a user growth of 15% month on month including NRI investors from 16+ countries. With the demand increasing by the day, the company aims to reach a 30% growth in user base month on month.

Mr. Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said, ''Over the last two years, our business growth has been phenomenal with us crossing an AUM of INR 220 crore. Our investor portfolio has been a mix of NRIs, senior tech & law professionals, CAs, and even second-generation entrepreneurs. We are excited to provide unprecedented access to a carefully curated selection of investment opportunities, enabling investors to diversify their investment portfolios with Real Estate. This has shown the immense potential that this asset class has for emerging HNIs and other accredited investors. We, at MYRE Capital, aim to provide the best opportunities for our investors and with our expansion plans across other alternative real estate investments, we aim to further achieve a 4.5X to 5X growth by the end of the next calendar year. We are extremely humbled by the trust instilled in us by our investors. This pushes us to expand our horizon and to contribute to significantly democratize the real estate sector.'' Commenting on the growth aspects, Aryaman further said, ''The Company is also planning to launch additional investment verticals in the coming calendar year to provide differentiated products with varying risk-return profiles. We are very excited to bring such opportunities to the masses. We are also looking to hire aggressively and 3x our team strength in the upcoming quarter across roles like sales, finance, legal and others. We will be focusing on setting best practices in the industry, introducing industry-first attractive opportunities, and most importantly, investing in high-quality research to bring the best products for the investor community.'' MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and has already begun with the appointment of Mr. Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. In the last year, the company has also been recognised by various eminent industry forums as an emerging PropTech leader.

With the increasing NRI traction that the company is witnessing, the fractional CRE platform is exploring a local presence in markets like Dubai, the UK and Singapore to offer global real estate opportunities to investors in the near future.

About MYRE Capital: MYRE Capital, is a tech-enabled NEO-Realty fractional ownership platform that provides easy access, transparency, and liquidity to a curated selection of rent-yielding commercial real estate assets. Each asset is shortlisted based on stringent criteria involving predictive analytics across 150+ data points, 25 years of industry expertise, and our proprietary technology solutions. The company was founded by Mr. Aryaman Vir with his expertise in technology, finance, and real estate.

MYRE Capital provides real estate owners and developers a reliable source of stable finance whilst providing potential investors and stakeholders with end-to-end investment management and execution thus enabling them to redevelop trust in this asset class and reposition the Indian real estate market on a global platform. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973330/MYRE_Capital_Logo.jpg

