India’s leading eyewear company EyeGear Optics projects a revenue of USD 150 million per annum by 2027, catering to 10+ million customers every year

● With a current turnover of USD 35 million, the company plans to serve over 10 million Indian consumers every year through its brands Ben Franklin & EyeGear ● Through its Ben Franklin brand, the company has 500 eye hospital-based stores across India ● Through its EyeGear brand, the company has already tied up with 2400+ optical retailers and aims to sign on a further 10000+ optical retailers ● The company currently serves 1.5 million+ customers per annum India, December 27th, 2022: EyeGear Optics India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing Indian companies in the optical industry that is reimagining the Indian Optical Industry and Customer Value Experience by providing high-quality branded products and the latest styles at affordable prices. Having a current turnover of USD 35 million, the company has announced its plans to reach US 150 million revenue per annum by 2027. The company has so far raised USD 8.24 million over two rounds from Asian Healthcare Fund and VenturEast. Commenting on the company’s growth, Mr. Raj Pyla, Chairman and Managing Director, EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd, said, “Our company is constantly seeking new ways to disrupt the optical industry by offering millions of customers’ affordable fashion. Over the years our research has exposed several pain points not only from consumers’ point-of -view but even from the retail point of view. There is also a rising prevalence of numerous eye-related issues because of lifestyle changes and increased exposure to screens. A new and expanding generation of technologically savvy customers with high disposable incomes and aspirational lives are also looking for fashionable eyewear. Between our brands - Ben Franklin and Eyegear, we are constantly striving to bridge this gap. We partner with eye hospitals all over India to provide the best-in-class eyewear and eye care. We also support independent mom-and-pop shops with strong supply chains, innovative technology solutions, branding and advertising, retail expertise, and data capabilities. “ He adds, “With EyeGear’s tech-enabled platform that provides an extensive range of 2500+ designs and styles that are fashionable, high quality and very affordable thereby enabling independent mom-and-pop optical retailers to satisfy customers’ growing aspirations. Our goal is to onboard a further 10,000+ optical retailers.” Founded in 2008, EyeGear Optics India Pvt Ltd. is the parent company of two leading eyewear brands - Ben Franklin and EyeGear. Ben Franklin, India’s No.1 hospital based Optical Chain. It is currently present in 26 states, and 250 cities and has 500+ stores. EyeGear is the only end-to-end, one stop B2B Optical platform for independent mom-and-pop optical retailers that offers the largest collection of good quality, fashionable eyewear products with 2500+ styles at affordable prices. Changing lifestyles, growing awareness, and high disposable incomes are growth drivers for the Indian eyewear industry in the coming years. Technological advances, the digital-first approach, and the rich customer experience are setting a new benchmark for eyewear players. The fragmented market, limited penetration in smaller cities and towns, and the untapped independent optician channel are the opportunities that are going to drive the growth in this dynamic sector. Company Website - https://eyegear.com/ https://www.benfranklin.in/ About Founded in 2008, EyeGear Optics is one of India’s leading eyewear companies, catering to consumer needs via its two brands - ● Ben Franklin is India’s No.1 Hospital based optical chain having a presence across 26 states and 250 cities with 500+ store-in-store formats in hospitals and clinics across India. Ben Franklin services all age groups of Indian customers through its 20+ private label brands that offer fashionable, high quality, and very affordable eyewear ranging in Spectacles, Sunglasses, and Lenses. ● EyeGear is a tech platform providing an extensive range of 2500+ International designs and styles that are fashionable, high quality, and affordable. In a short period, the EyeGear brand has onboarded 2000+ retail partners across Tier 1, 2, and 3 towns with future plans of adding 10,000 retail partners by the end of 2023 Media Contacts: Natasha Patel Kapadia, Equations PR and Media +91 99200 39040, natashapk.equationsmedia@gmail.com Bhavya Shah, Equations PR and Media +91 9408952862, bhavya.equationsmedia@gmail.com Aditya Sharma, Equations PR and Media +91 9897767417, aditya.equationsmedia@gmail.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

