Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry

South Korea conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle, the country's defence ministry said on Friday. Earlier on Friday, South Korean media reported multiple citings of an unidentified flying object over the country's airspace.

NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

NASA is exploring whether SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft can potentially offer an alternative ride home for some crew members of the International Space Station after a Russian capsule sprang a coolant leak while docked to the orbital lab. NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, are investigating the cause of a punctured coolant line on an external radiator of Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which is supposed to return its crew of two cosmonauts and one U.S. astronaut to Earth early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

