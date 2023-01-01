Left Menu

Kim to increase nuclear warhead production 'exponentially'

The official Korean Central News Agency cites Kim as saying North Korea is compelled to boost the production of nuclear warheads exponentially to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons. Kim also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.Kim made the comments during a ruling party meeting.

01-01-2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially.'' State media reported Sunday that Kim called for drastically boosting the country's military power to protect its national interests as the U.S. and its allies apply more military pressures on North Korea. The official Korean Central News Agency cites Kim as saying North Korea is compelled to boost the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially” to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons. It says Kim has also ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. Kim also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.

