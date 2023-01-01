Left Menu

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry

01-01-2023
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry

South Korea conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle, the country's defence ministry said on Friday. Earlier on Friday, South Korean media reported multiple citings of an unidentified flying object over the country's airspace.

