PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:51 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports data breach system
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday reported a data breach in its system but said the extent of intrusion is being confirmed.

In a statement, the company said it has been ''notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information'' of some of its customers on the internet. ''The extent of intrusion is being confirmed,'' Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The competent authority CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been notified, it added.

''Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers,'' the company said, apologising ''for any concern'' the incident may have caused to its customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

