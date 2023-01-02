Left Menu

Hyundai Motor elevates senior management; Tarun Garg becomes COO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:36 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday announced senior management elevations, including that of Tarun Garg as Chief Operating Officer.

Garg, who was earlier Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) will oversee sales, marketing, service and product strategy in his new role, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

As part of the changes in its senior management leadership, HMIL also said Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing production, quality management and supply chain.

The elevations are effective from January 1, 2023, it added.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as whole-time directors on the HMIL board, the company said.

HMIL Managing Director and CEO Unsoo Kim said,''The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India's commitment to recognise and appreciate its leadership.''

