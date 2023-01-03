RateGain enters into an agreement to acquire Adara and form the World's Most Comprehensive Travel-Intent and Data Platform

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement. The Silicon Valley headquartered global leader in predictive consumer intelligence to enhance its AI-powered DaaS (Data as a Service) and Martech offerings to form the World's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by AI.

With digital channels playing a significant role in influencing travel decisions, it is critical for marketers and commercial teams to look at ways to capture intent accurately and target the right audience to increase ROI on their marketing investments.

Founded in 2009 by Charles Mi in San Francisco, Adara today is a trusted partner in data collection and management for helping industry-leading blue-chip enterprises in Travel and Hospitality to win in the fast-paced digital economy by providing predictive intelligence for optimal consumer engagement.

The global leader in permissioned data and ethical data collection, Adara uses Artificial intelligence to combine the power of global data consortiums with over 24+ billion data elements across 130 countries powering digital marketing, programmatic advertising, campaign measurement, and CRM and retention, helping its customers create better connections to drive more consumer engagement and profitability.

Commenting on the acquisition Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Founder, RateGain said, ''We are delighted to welcome the Adara team to the RateGain family. Adara's key differentiator is its access to permissioned travel-intent data from the world's top travel and hospitality players as well as destination marketing organizations and relying less on traditional methods of tracking consumer intent. Their focus on innovation and delivering customer excellence has me convinced that together we will help the industry with reliable end-to-end intent and real-time pricing insights making it simpler for them to identify guests, acquire and retain them.'' Commenting on the acquisition Charles Mi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Adara said, ''We are thrilled to be a part of the global RateGain family. Bhanu's vision to build an end-to-end platform that can help organizations maximize revenue, aligns with what Adara believes in and the integration of RateGain and Adara will further this to create a unique value proposition that the industry needs, as more and more travelers adopt digital channels to research, plan and book travel. I am excited for what the future holds and cannot wait to scale the Adara story to new heights with RateGain.'' The industry today needs a platform like this to help in adapting to the changing guest expectations • Acquiring guests today is becoming costlier, as both traditional and digital advertising mediums have become hyper-competitive to capture the buyer, as the travelers increasingly shift to digital channels for inspiration, research, booking and engagement.

• With increasing costs and the need to have more unique experiences, travelers are looking to try different brands that can provide them more value through personalized experiences and offers, however brands today have limited visibility into their preferences.

The acquisition will also strengthen and consolidate RateGain's position across commercial teams in leading hotel chains, airlines and car rental companies which work with both Adara and RateGain as well as give access to a niche segment of over 50+ Destination Marketing Organizations in the United States.

Together Adara and RateGain will become the most comprehensive travel-intent platform that processes over 200 billion ARI updates, manages close to 30 billion data points and works with 700+ partners across 100+ countries giving the industry a single source to understand intent, target them and convert them.

About RateGain RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2800+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

RateGain today is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain and its 600+ employees across the globe work with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune 500 companies in unlocking new revenue every day. For more information, please visit https://www.rategain.com About Adara Adara, a RateGain company, is one of the world's largest data exchange platforms, providing access to ethically sourced customer data. With 270+ global partners who supply aggregated real-time traveler data, we deliver actionable insights and predictive intelligence to drive better marketing ROI. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, Adara helps brands win in the fast-paced digital economy with 4 billion searches and over 23 billion data elements across 100+ countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976117/RateGain_Adara.jpg

