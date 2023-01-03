Left Menu

Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in cloud adoption: Satya Nadella

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:22 IST
Cloud a big game changer; tremendous momentum in cloud adoption: Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella Image Credit: Twitter (@RichRogersX)
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a ''big game changer''.

Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

''Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...,'' Nadella said and noted the ''tremendous momentum in cloud adoption.'' Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023