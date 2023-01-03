Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G services in Indore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:11 IST
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore.

In a statement, the company said customers with 5G-enabled devices will experience high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

''Currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time,'' the statement added.

Airtel 5G Plus service will boost the entire portfolio of services that the telco offers.

Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said: ''Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds''.

The company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, and instant uploading of photos, among others, Chakrabarti added.

