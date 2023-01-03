Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:26 IST
BDR Pharmaceutical launches generic drug for treating prostate cancer in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
BDR Pharmaceutical on Tuesday said it has launched its generic version of Apalutamide, used in the treatment of prostate cancer, in India.

The drug has been launched under the brand APATIDE in India to treat both metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer as well as non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, the company said in a statement.

The product will be available at 60 mg strength in two packs of 60 tablets and 120 tablets.

BDR Group Director Business Development Raheel Shah said that the launch of APATIDE is ''testimony towards our commitment in providing access to affordable medicines without compromising patients' safety as well as qualitative standards''.

The company is a manufacturer of cancer medicines in India and a niche player in manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and new age formulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

