Exicom signs pact with Hero Electric to supply battery management systems

Electric vehicle charger and lithium-ion battery maker Exicom on Tuesday said it signed an agreement with Hero Electric to supply its battery management systems.

Under the agreement, Hero Electric intends to purchase 5 lakh units of Exicom BMS (Battery Management Systems) per annum, the company said in a statement.

Exicom will provide intelligent BMS, built on multiple innovative technologies around remote health monitoring, multi-level safety checks to ensure that the battery operates within the safe operating area, it added.

These BMS will have advanced features such as cell balancing, proprietary 'SoX algorithms' which help in enhancing the range of the two-wheelers and life of battery packs, the statement said.

''We have been able to advance performance and safety through deeper tech integration,'' Exicom Managing Director Anant Nahata said.

''BMS is the nerve centre of electric vehicles and we are constantly evaluating its design and features along with our preferred partner Exicom to offer the safest and best performing battery systems,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Singh Gill said.

